Lenoir City - Lory Ann Micheau - age 54 of Lenoir City, passed away suddenly Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at her home. Lory was preceded in death by her father, Oda C. Underwood, Jr. and her nephew, Clifford Ray Smith. She is survived by her daughters, Danille "DeDe" Micheau and Angel Micheau. Lory was Nana to: Benji, Kaleb and Katie Micheau, and Olivia Parris; also survived by her mother, Judith Decker; sisters and brother-in-law, Lisa and Eddie Wayne Smith, Sherry Parris; brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Teresa Underwood along with several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, August 19th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Jeremiah Goins and Rev. Pam Wright officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Tuesday morning and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services with Rev. Felecia Rhodes officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019