Lou Ann Davis
Lou Ann Davis

Sevierville - Lou Ann Davis, age 79 of Sevierville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Annie's greatest loves were Jesus and her family (and occasionally playing the lottery). After losing her soul mate of 35+ years in December, she struggled to find a purpose. As one family member said, "there wasn't an R.C. without an Ann or an Ann without an R.C." They are now reunited.

Before marrying R.C., Annie had never traveled except maybe to the beach. Together, often hand in hand, they traveled the world, visiting more than 40 countries. They rode elephants in Thailand, danced in Switzerland, ate exotic foods in Hong Kong, and relaxed on the beaches in the Caribbean. When back at home, they would show up at family gatherings loaded down with food, various gifts, paper clippings and coupons that might be of interest to the family. Their void cannot be filled, but the memories will be cherished.

Annie was preceded in death by her husband and best friend R.C. Davis, parents Walter and Dora Nichols, sister and brother-in-law Ruth and Claude Reagan, sister-in-law Eula Nichols.

Survivors include her stepsons Jim Davis (Gina) of Sevierville, Kevin Davis of Blairsville, GA, step-daughter Lisa Albright (Bob) of Alpharetta, GA; nine step-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brothers Rex Nichols of Pigeon Forge, Dwight Nichols (Ellen) of Knoxville, and Curtis Nichols (Charlotte) of Sevierville; and her sister Betty Ogle (Ralph) of Seymour.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sevier County Food Ministries, P.O. 6042, Sevierville, TN 37864.

Although there will not be a receiving line, friends may pay their respects 5-7 PM Friday, October 23rd at Atchley Funeral Home. A private graveside will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
