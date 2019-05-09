|
|
Lou Webb
Sevierville, TN
Joyce "Lou" Webb, age 72 of Sevierville, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. The following words are from Lou. Where do I begin? I've had a wonderful 72 years on this earth full of laughs, love, and of course ups and downs. I was born on October 14th, 1946 to Alice and Bill Ogle in Jefferson County. I married the love of my life, Paul "Sandy" Webb in 1965. God decided He needed Sandy early, so he walked through the gates of Heaven in 1993. We had 2 wonderful daughters, Charla Webb Foster and Shonna Webb McConnell that grew up and had
families of their own. I have been blessed in the grandchildren "department" as well. I have 9! Charla and her husband, K. Roger Foster II, have 3, Madison Matthews King and her
husband Gregory King, Jake Matthews and K. Roger "Trey" Foster, III. Shonna and her husband, Shannon McConnell have 6, Brittany McConnell Hawkins and her husband Bryan Hawkins, Hannah McConnell, Peyton McConnell, Zachary Curle, Zoe Curle, and Sophia McConnell. I am leaving behind my amazingly talented brother-in-law, John Richard Webb, and sister-in-law, Lori Kincaid. Special friends Sandy and I made over the years, who will never be forgotten, nor the numerous stories and many giggles, Robbie and Sandy Fox, Doug and Donna Huffaker, Mike and Beverly Ownby. I have been so blessed.
I've been there, done that, a lot. Driving across the country with Sandy shortly after we were married to live in California. Sandy and I owned Mize Motel with my parents in Sevierville. 45 years ago, I met my soul sister, Beverly Ownby, in a grocery store, both just finding out we were pregnant and due 10 days apart. Oh boy, the stories to tell, but some secrets will stay with us forever. Sandy and I owned a video store (Funtyme Video) back when people watched movies on VHS tapes. After Sandy died, I went to work for the Sevierville Police Department where I worked for 19 years and gained an even larger family. Working with those men and women was an honor and privilege. Being diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer in September 2018 was a shock, but I was up for the fight. I fought as long as I could, even in the beginning, I knew that I was a winner either way, whether I go or whether I stay. I have Sandy, my dad (Bill Ogle), brother (Carl Ogle), mother-in-law (Nita Webb) and father-in-law (Robert Shields Webb) waiting to bring me to my Heavenly Home. Do not be sad, as I am happy and free. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the: , Memorial and Tributes, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or to the , 871 N. Weisgarber Rd., Knoxville, TN 37909. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Friday, May 24, 2019 with a memorial service following at 7 PM in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home. Committal service will be 10 AM Saturday, May 25 in Shiloh Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 9, 2019