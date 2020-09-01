1/
Louann Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louann Taylor

Knoxville - On August 30, 2020, Louann Taylor went to her eternal home. Louann, age 80, was a long time member of First Baptist Church Powell. After attending UT and graduating from East Tennessee Baptist Hospital with a RN degree, she was employed by State of Tennessee at Lakeshore Hospital. Louann accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and Lord at age 9. She was preceded in death by parents Rev. Clarence S. and Essie Little and brother-in-law James Albert Taylor. Survived by husband of 54 years Bob Taylor, daughter Christy (David) Price of Leachville, AR, son Xavier (Angela) Taylor of Powell, TN, brothers Joe (Louise) Little of Sweetwater, TN, Thomas (Betsy) Little of Asheville, NC; sisters Opal (Glen) Dow of Manchester, GA, Edith (Gerald) Moyers of Gatlinburg, TN; sister-in-law Rosemary Taylor of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren Seth Price of Louisville KY, Sarah Price and Rebecca Price of Leachville, AR, Lexi Taylor of Powell, TN, Ashton Sauls of Knoxville, TN, Ashleanne (Jake) Butler of Powell, TN; nieces Karen (Thomas) Milligan of Jefferson City, TN, Teresa (Jeff) Anderson of Sweetwater, TN, Cindy (Charlie) Snow of Cleveland, TN, Julie (John) Anderson of Madisonville, TN, Jennifer (David) Carter of Atlanta, GA, Ginger Barnett of Carrollton, GA, Nancy (Brian) Huff of Gatlinburg, TN, Jodi (Wayne) Shelton of Knoxville, TN; nephews Gary (Melanie) Moyers of Maryville, TN, Doug (Vicki) Taylor of Knoxville, TN. Celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 6:30pm at First Baptist Church Powell, 7706 Ewing Rd, Powell, TN 37849 with Rev. Phil Jones and Rev. Mike Powell officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 5-6:30pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 1 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
05:00 - 06:30 PM
First Baptist Church Powell
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Celebration of Life
06:30 PM
First Baptist Church Powell
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved