Louann TaylorKnoxville - On August 30, 2020, Louann Taylor went to her eternal home. Louann, age 80, was a long time member of First Baptist Church Powell. After attending UT and graduating from East Tennessee Baptist Hospital with a RN degree, she was employed by State of Tennessee at Lakeshore Hospital. Louann accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and Lord at age 9. She was preceded in death by parents Rev. Clarence S. and Essie Little and brother-in-law James Albert Taylor. Survived by husband of 54 years Bob Taylor, daughter Christy (David) Price of Leachville, AR, son Xavier (Angela) Taylor of Powell, TN, brothers Joe (Louise) Little of Sweetwater, TN, Thomas (Betsy) Little of Asheville, NC; sisters Opal (Glen) Dow of Manchester, GA, Edith (Gerald) Moyers of Gatlinburg, TN; sister-in-law Rosemary Taylor of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren Seth Price of Louisville KY, Sarah Price and Rebecca Price of Leachville, AR, Lexi Taylor of Powell, TN, Ashton Sauls of Knoxville, TN, Ashleanne (Jake) Butler of Powell, TN; nieces Karen (Thomas) Milligan of Jefferson City, TN, Teresa (Jeff) Anderson of Sweetwater, TN, Cindy (Charlie) Snow of Cleveland, TN, Julie (John) Anderson of Madisonville, TN, Jennifer (David) Carter of Atlanta, GA, Ginger Barnett of Carrollton, GA, Nancy (Brian) Huff of Gatlinburg, TN, Jodi (Wayne) Shelton of Knoxville, TN; nephews Gary (Melanie) Moyers of Maryville, TN, Doug (Vicki) Taylor of Knoxville, TN. Celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 6:30pm at First Baptist Church Powell, 7706 Ewing Rd, Powell, TN 37849 with Rev. Phil Jones and Rev. Mike Powell officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 5-6:30pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International.