Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:15 AM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Hinds Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Knoxville - Louis Albert Grissom - age 76, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Louis is preceded in death by his parents, four sisters and four brothers. He is survived by his loving wife Wilma Annette Grissom; children Retha (Angel) Martinec, Mark (Tina) Grissom, Bryan (Susan) Grissom; grandchildren Chris, Stephanie, Blaine, Shelby and Kylie; step-grandchildren Andy, Ryan, Jordan, and their spouses; great-grandchild Penelope; brother Larry (Judy) Grissom; and sister-in-law's Bonnie Grissom and Betty Grissom. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Funeral service to follow with Rev. Doug Fielden, Rev. Richard Nicely, and Rev. Dallas Harrell officiating. Family and friends will meet at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel at 10:15am Friday, January 17, 2020, and proceed to Hinds Creek Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00am interment service. Pallbearers: James Paul, Bret Paul, Eddie Williams, Don Duncan, Dale Parker, and Gary Cook. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
