Louis C. Hurst, Jr.
Knoxville - Louis C. Hurst, Jr., age 91, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Knoxville, a veteran of the United States Army, and was retired from KUB.
He was preceded in death by all of his brothers and sisters, and he leaves behind his Sister-in-Law: Mildred Hurst, Nephew: Steve Hurst and wife Linda and many other nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Family and friends will meet 11 AM Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Sevierville, TN for Graveside Service and interment with Pastor Dale Walker officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 21, 2019