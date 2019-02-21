Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
For more information about
Louis Floyd
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Floyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Edward Floyd

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louis Edward Floyd Obituary
Louis Edward Floyd

Deer Lodge, TN

Louis Edward Floyd, age 93, of Deer Lodge, formerly of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. Louis was a U.S. Army veteran serving in WWII, Many distinctions during his service. He worked for L&N Railroad and retired from Frito Lay after 31 years of service. Member of First Church of the Nazarene where he was a Deacon and Choir Leader and Woodlawn Assembly of God where he was a Deacon. He was recently attending Banner Springs Baptist Church. He loved the Lord and showed it throughout his 93 years. Preceded in death by wife, Evelyn; son, Steve Floyd. He was a loving husband of 71 years, dad, and grandad. Survived by daughter, Judy and Joe Helton; grandchildren, Tony and Mitzi Harding, Ty Harding, Greg Floyd, and Melanie and Jonathan Goodman; a host of great grandchildren; great great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Friday, February 22, 2019 from 12 - 2 pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive with the funeral service to follow. Rev. Ty Harding will officiate. Interment will follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.