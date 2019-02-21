|
|
Louis Edward Floyd
Deer Lodge, TN
Louis Edward Floyd, age 93, of Deer Lodge, formerly of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. Louis was a U.S. Army veteran serving in WWII, Many distinctions during his service. He worked for L&N Railroad and retired from Frito Lay after 31 years of service. Member of First Church of the Nazarene where he was a Deacon and Choir Leader and Woodlawn Assembly of God where he was a Deacon. He was recently attending Banner Springs Baptist Church. He loved the Lord and showed it throughout his 93 years. Preceded in death by wife, Evelyn; son, Steve Floyd. He was a loving husband of 71 years, dad, and grandad. Survived by daughter, Judy and Joe Helton; grandchildren, Tony and Mitzi Harding, Ty Harding, Greg Floyd, and Melanie and Jonathan Goodman; a host of great grandchildren; great great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Friday, February 22, 2019 from 12 - 2 pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive with the funeral service to follow. Rev. Ty Harding will officiate. Interment will follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019