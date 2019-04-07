Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Louise Amelia Dehler

Louise Amelia Dehler, age 80 of Lenoir City, passed away Friday morning, April 5, 2019 at her home.

Louise is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Frederick James (Fred) Dehler; brother, Fred Garthe. She was a member of Community Baptist Church of Lenoir City. Louise was a beloved member of his community at Eaton Village.

She is survived by her children, Debbie, Dennis, Don (Jackie), Danny (Bon); grandchildren, Talina, April, Aaron and Brad; great grandchildren, Matthew, Emilia and Gwen; brother, William "Jackie" (Ruth) Garthe; sister-in-law, Carol "Cookie" Garthe, Betty Ann (Howard) Speedling; brother-in-law, Billy Duckham & family all of Long Island, New York.

The family will receive friends on Monday, from 4 to 5:45 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 6 p.m. at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with Rev. Ken Scoggins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Baptist Church, 288 US-70, Lenoir City, TN 37771.

Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Dehler family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019
