|
|
Louise B. Gabbard
Knoxville - Louise B. Gabbard, age 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Louise lived a rich and full life with Charles, her loving husband of 63 years, two daughters, son-in-law, and four grandchildren. Louise touched many lives with her lively spirit and sense of humor, strong intellect, and caring heart. She served numerous organizations over the years including church, civic, and social groups and loved her extended family and many friends with fierce devotion. She lived in the grace of abundant life.
A time of worship in celebration of Louise's life will be held at 2:00 on Sunday, June 30 followed by an open house reception 2:30 - 4:30 at the Buckingham Retirement Community Club House, 7303 Manderly Way, Knoxville. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to First Presbyterian Church of Knoxville or to a charity of your choosing.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 16 to June 23, 2019