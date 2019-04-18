Services
Louise Belcher Shaver

Louise Belcher Shaver Obituary
Louise Belcher Shaver

Loudon, TN

Mildred Louise (Belcher) Shaver, age 90 of Loudon, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 peacefully at home. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning and spending time with her family. Louise is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Gladys (Hopkins) Belcher, brothers, Kenneth, Gene, Bill and Ben Belcher; Albert Wilson; sisters, Tena Huff, Ruth West, Ruby Russell, Callie Moore and Marie Reynolds; granddaughter, Miracle Lee Shaver. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Johnny Ray Shaver; children and spouses, Joyce Fritts, Jimmy (Brenda) Shaver, Leon (Sharon) Shaver, Jeff Shaver (Rebekah Bennett), Doris (Ricky) Coker, Susie (Larry) Vineyard and Fred Shaver; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, several

nieces and nephews. The family wants to thank Avalon Hospice for their kindness and their tender care to Louise during her illness. A service to honor and remember Louise will be held 7 PM Friday, April 19th in the McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Nathan Huff officiating. Interment 11 AM Saturday in New Providence Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Friday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 18, 2019
