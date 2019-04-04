|
|
Louise Brown
Maynardville, TN
Mildred Louise Brown-age 82 of Maynardville went to be with the Lord Tuesday morning, April 2, 2019 peacefully at her home. She was a member of Pennington Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and gardening. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Flora Munsey; brothers, Willis, Austin "Dock", Herbert "Bill" and Larry Munsey; sisters, Fostine Munsey, Juanita Cooper, Elsie Hobock, Mary Blackburn and Irene Sweet.
Survivors: husband of 57 years, Howard Brown; son, Randy Brown, daughter, Lisa (Terry) Muncey; four grandchildren, Amanda (Clint) Walker, Heather (Joseph) Ramsey, Miranda (Joshua) Patton and Haley (Joshua) Graves; six great-grandchildren, Caden and Ashlyn Walker, Paisley and Iley Patton, Silas and Malachi Graves. Brother, Glen Munsey; sisters, Bessie Hackney and Lillian Evans. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. The family would like to express a special thanks to Suncrest Hospice in New Tazewell and Amy Lee, her caregiver.
The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Thursday, April 4, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Thursday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Gabril Haynes, Rev. Kevin Sexton officiating with music by Eddie and Brittany Muncey. Interment 2 P.M. Friday, Yadon Cemetery, Maynardville. Family and friends will meet 1 P.M. Friday at the funeral home to go in the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Terry Muncey, Joseph Ramsey, Joshua Graves, Joshua Patton, Caden Walker, Kenny Bailey. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2019