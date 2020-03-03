|
Louise C. Judd
Knoxville - Funeral services for Mrs. Louise C. Judd, age 93 of Knoxville, formerly of Cookeville, will be held Saturday, March 7th at 11:00 a.m. at the Cookeville chapel of Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home. Rev. Mike Head will officiate. Interment will follow in Crest Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Her family will receive friends Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and again Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Mrs. Judd died Saturday February 29, 2020, at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
She was born June 5, 1926 in Washington County, TN to the late William J. 'Jones' and Susie Mae Keefauver Cox. She earned a bachelor degree from East Tennessee State University and an elementary teaching certificate from Tennessee Tech University.
Louise began her career as an assistant home agent with University of Tennessee Agricultural Extension Service, leading 4-H club work. She worked in Monroe and Greene counties from 1946 to 1948. She moved to Putnam County in 1948 and continued to work there until 1952.
She married Vesper C. Judd, in 1951 at Cookeville First Baptist Church. She left the Extension Service to work part-time with him at his store, Judd's Hardware, until he entered full-time ministry. She began teaching in 1960 and taught 2nd grade at Capshaw Elementary school until her retirement in 1989. She loved her students and was a creative teacher.
Louise served the Lord by assisting her husband in his pastorates at Woodcliff in Monterey, Poplar Grove in Cookeville, and Hampton's Crossroads in White County. She taught in Vacation Bible School, directed Christmas plays, and helped begin a library at Hampton's Crossroads. After Vesper's death, she came back to First Baptist where she helped with Children's Bible Drill, taught a senior ladies Sunday School class, and planned trips for the Happy Travelers group there. She also sang in the Happy Tones senior adult choir.
Louise enjoyed travel, taking trips to Europe, England, and all over the U. S. She was a talented crafter as well. She sewed, knitted, embroidered, painted, and hooked rugs. Her family and friends have enjoyed the fruits of her labors.
She lived the last 3 ½ years at Trinity Hills, an assisted living facility in Knoxville to be closer to her family. She entered into the activities as much as her health permitted, and made many friends there. She sat at meals with a group of ladies, three of whom were also named Louise. It was known at their facility as the Louise table.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Rev. Vesper Cameron Judd, Sr.; brothers, Lawrence Cox, Earl Cox and Ernest 'Fred' Cox; and by sister, Eva Commer.
She is survived by daughter, Denise (Bruce C.) Brandon of Knoxville; son, V. Cameron (Rhonda Carrigan) Judd Jr. of Chuckey, TN; grandchildren, Matthew (Elizabeth) Judd, Laura (Jay) Burns, and Katie (Langdon) Potts; great granddaughters, Reese and Isla Judd, Natalie Burns, and Carrigan and Madeline Potts. She is also survived by a sister, Virginia 'Jenny' (Bert) Sutton of Buena Vista, Colorado. She also leaves behind many cousins, nephews, and nieces.
Nephews and her former deacon will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial donations may be made to Tennessee Baptist Children's Homes at https://tennesseechildren.org/.
Hooper Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (931)526-6111. Share memories and condolences at www.hhhfunerals.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020