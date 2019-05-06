|
|
Louise (Buddy) Dezern
Knoxville, TN
Louise (Buddy) Dezern, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 3, 2019. She left this world peacefully surrounded by her loving daughters. Louise was a long-time member of Outreach Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Addie Taylor, sons Benjamin (Benny) Dezearn and Dale (Tony) Dezearn, brothers Ben Taylor and Troy Taylor, sisters, Nellie (Tootsie) Dyer and Lorraine Riggs. She is survived by daughters Darlene Robertson and Vickie Mink (Don), grandchildren, David Richards (Rhonda), Michael Kerby, Chris Golden (Kristina) and Brandon Dezearn (Amelia). She leaves, great-grandchildren Brittany, Brandy, Bethany, Cortland, Madisyn and Casper, great-great-grandchildren, Kalen, Gabby, Isaiah and Bryce. She leaves her loving and caring Church Family at Outreach Baptist Church. Service 2pm Tuesday, Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City, Rev. Jonathan Tharpe and Jimmy Duncan officiating. Interment service to follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 pm Monday at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 6 to May 7, 2019