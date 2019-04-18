|
Louise E. Greer
Rutledge, TN
Louise E. Greer, age 90 of Rutledge, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at Ridgeview Terrace. She was a member of the Church of God, and loved her family, and listening to and
singing gospel music.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jessie Greer; best friend Ernest Asbury; granddaughter Teresa Greer, son Bill Greer,
sister Della Franklin, brothers Jim, Ralph, Bob, and Don Mowery, and parents Maude and Bud Mowery. She is survived by her
brother W. B. Mowery; son Joe and Debbie Greer; daughter Barbara Long; grandchildren Arlie (Lisa) Lusk, Allen, Brian, William (Stephanie) Lusk, and Margie Lusk; 15 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 516 Rutledge Pike, Blaine, TN.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 18, 2019