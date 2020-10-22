Louise Fraker
Knoxville - Louise Norris Fraker - age 89, of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her home.
She was a member of North Knoxville Baptist Church and preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. "Bud" Fraker; parents, Dad and Maude Norris; brothers, Adrian (Artie) Norris, Ted (Rhoda) Norris, Lloyd Norris, and R.L. Norris; sisters, Juanita (Robert) Wagner, and Beatrice Norris.
Survivors: children, Sharon (Mike) Smith, Janet (Dennis) Boyd, Harold (Carol) Fraker, Doug (Sharon) Fraker, and Rachel (Todd) Brengle; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth (Bill) Ballard; brother, Bobby (Betty) Norris; sisters-in-law, Betty Norris, and Sammie Neely; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their appreciation to caregiver Tammy Silcox for her love and care of "Granny". In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
Medical Center-Lexington,
110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508. Or contribute online at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org
The family will receive friends Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Stevens Mortuary, 1304 Oglewood Avenue with a funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Dr. Todd Stinnett officiating.
The family and friends will meet 12:45 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a graveside service and interment at 1:00 p.m. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway.
Mrs. Fraker's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com