1/1
Louise Fraker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Fraker

Knoxville - Louise Norris Fraker - age 89, of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her home.

She was a member of North Knoxville Baptist Church and preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. "Bud" Fraker; parents, Dad and Maude Norris; brothers, Adrian (Artie) Norris, Ted (Rhoda) Norris, Lloyd Norris, and R.L. Norris; sisters, Juanita (Robert) Wagner, and Beatrice Norris.

Survivors: children, Sharon (Mike) Smith, Janet (Dennis) Boyd, Harold (Carol) Fraker, Doug (Sharon) Fraker, and Rachel (Todd) Brengle; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth (Bill) Ballard; brother, Bobby (Betty) Norris; sisters-in-law, Betty Norris, and Sammie Neely; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their appreciation to caregiver Tammy Silcox for her love and care of "Granny". In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children Medical Center-Lexington,

110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508. Or contribute online at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Stevens Mortuary, 1304 Oglewood Avenue with a funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Dr. Todd Stinnett officiating.

The family and friends will meet 12:45 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a graveside service and interment at 1:00 p.m. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway.

Mrs. Fraker's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stevens Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Stevens Mortuary
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved