Louise French Longmire
Knoxville - Louise French Longmire, born February 14, 1928, passed away at the age of 92 on July 8, 2020 in Farragut, Tennessee. Louise graduated Young High School in 1946 then attended Knoxville Business College and Draughn Business College from which she graduated. She began her professional career with the University of Tennessee in the Library then joined the Knoxville News Sentinel in 1960 where she served as an Administrative Assistant to the Advertising Director. In 1963 Louise took a break from the Knoxville News Sentinel to give birth to hers and her husband, Henry Louis Longmire Jr.'s only son, Warren. In 1968 Louise returned to the Knoxville News Sentinel and was soon promoted to the position of Administrative Assistant in the Executive Office of the President of the Knoxville News Sentinel. Louise retired after 31 years of service. Upon retirement, Louise traveled extensively with family and friends until she decided to come out of retirement to support her son as he started a new business, Valley Wholesale Inc. Louise worked as a Bookkeeper and Receptionist with Valley Wholesale for 20 years, until the age of 91! Louise is survived by her son, Warren Henry Longmire and wife, Chris and their children Katy and Will Sandersom, sister, Katie Ruth Luttrell and Emma Grace May, husband, Oscar Johnson May and many nieces and nephews of whom she adored.
Louise is preceded in death by her parents Jacob Dexter French Sr. and Katie Owens French, brothers Jacob Dexter French, Jr, and Wilbur Owens French, sisters Lillie Mae Goddard and Thelma French Noe and husband Henry Louis Longmire, Jr. The family will receive friends on Friday July 10, 2020 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway. On Saturday, July 11, 2020 the family will meet at Barry's at 9:15 to go in procession to Woodlawn Cemetery for a 10:00am graveside service. Pallbearers will be Donald Baker, Martin Flanary, Kip Julius, Greg Reed, Will Sanderson and Rex Taylor. Honorary Pallbearer is Steve May.
Flowers or donations can be made to either of Louise's favorite charities: The Child Advocacy Center of the 9th Judicial District, www.kidsfirsttn.org
or Iva's Place, www.ivasplace.org
. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
.