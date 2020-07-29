Louise H ConnorKnoxville - Louise H. Connor, age 90, of Knoxville, formerly of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania went to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, July 25, 2020. Louise was a member of Apostles Anglican Church in Knoxville and a very devoted follower of Christ who often said, "I have walked with my Lord all my life." She was one of the most grateful women, always thanking anyone who gave her any service and especially her Lord.As a cosmetologist for 50 years in Philadelphia, she was very hard-working, providing for her children. She was a dedicated caregiver to her aunt, her younger sister, her mother and finally her husband, often showing heroic strength and fortitude.Her hobbies included gardening (both beautiful floral and vegetable), dancing, bird watching, home decorating, cooking, attending the ballet and especially caring for her dogs. She volunteered for years at a cancer hospital and was active in service organizations. However, she is most noted for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished her family - always telling them how much she loved them.She is preceded in death by her husband, James "Chuck" Connor; parents, George Rutherford Burton and Anna Hinchcliffe; sister, Leona "Ann" Burton Kirkpatrick. Louise is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Drs. Julius and Patricia von Clef of Knoxville; daughter, Louise von Clef of Maryville; grandchildren, Dr. David (Sabrina) von Clef of Piedmont, South Carolina, Thomas von Clef, Kristen von Clef, Theresa von Clef and Joseph von Clef, all of Knoxville; great grandchildren, Claire, Nicole, Lorelei, Gabriella, Evelyn and Ariana von Clef; nephew, Robert Kirkpatrick; nieces, Lee Charters-Kirkpatrick and Scottie DiGiacomo.A Eucharistic service was held at Apostles Anglican Church with interment in the East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Apostles Anglican Church, 1540 Robinson Rd NW, Knoxville, TN 37923