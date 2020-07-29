Louise Hannah
Powell - Louise Hannah, age 88, of Powell passed away on Tuesday July 28, 2020. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by husband, Wade M. Hannah, Sr.; and daughter, Linda Kirby. She is survived by children, Wade M. Hannah, Jr, Kathy Davis (Rick), and Pattye Elliott (Sam), Ann King Smith (Richard), and Sue Lawson; grandchildren, Rickey (Sarah) Davis, Joey Davis, Brittney Davis, Taylor Matson, Chris King, Morris Richardson, Matt Richardson, Todd Dyer, and Wendy Thomas; great grandchildren, McKinley and Maddox Davis, and several other great grandchildren. Friends and family may call at their conveience from 9:00 pm until 4:00 pm Thursday July 30, 2020, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. The friends and family will meet at 11:15 am Friday July 31, 2020, at Tennessee Veterans Cemetery-Lyons View Pike for an 11:30 am graveside service with Rev. Troy Kaufmann officiaintg. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com
.