Louise Hannah
Louise Hannah

Powell - Louise Hannah, age 88, of Powell passed away on Tuesday July 28, 2020. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by husband, Wade M. Hannah, Sr.; and daughter, Linda Kirby. She is survived by children, Wade M. Hannah, Jr, Kathy Davis (Rick), and Pattye Elliott (Sam), Ann King Smith (Richard), and Sue Lawson; grandchildren, Rickey (Sarah) Davis, Joey Davis, Brittney Davis, Taylor Matson, Chris King, Morris Richardson, Matt Richardson, Todd Dyer, and Wendy Thomas; great grandchildren, McKinley and Maddox Davis, and several other great grandchildren. Friends and family may call at their conveience from 9:00 pm until 4:00 pm Thursday July 30, 2020, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. The friends and family will meet at 11:15 am Friday July 31, 2020, at Tennessee Veterans Cemetery-Lyons View Pike for an 11:30 am graveside service with Rev. Troy Kaufmann officiaintg. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.







Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
