Louise Harkness Hitch
Knoxville, TN
Hitch, Louise Harkness (90) of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Louise lived a full and fun life with her husband, Joe, for 66 years until he passed away nearly one year ago. She retired from AT&T. After retirement, Louise spent many years helping others with Joe through volunteer work. She volunteered for over 50 years with American Red Cross. Louise also volunteered at the Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff's Department, and other local organizations and events. She served as Co-President (with Joe) of the Parent Teacher Counselor Association at the Tennessee School for the Deaf. To all who knew her, Louise was energetic, giving, helpful, patriotic, funny, and feisty. In her final years, Alzheimer's disease took her away from her friends and family; however, her sweet spirit and sense of humor beat the disease that her body couldn't. These were recognizable to the end. Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Hitch, and her favorite son-in-law, Gerald Nelson. She is survived by daughter, Kathleen Nelson; sons, Joe Jr. (John), Brian (Denise), Tim; grandchildren, Andrew (Missy), Brian II, Wesley; great grandchild, Seamus; sister-in-law, Maxine Hitch. Special thanks to Kathy, Diane, Melissa and other caregivers. Family will receive friends Saturday, March 16th from 2-4pm with funeral service at 4pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home on Adair Dr. Entombment will take place Sunday, March 17th at 1pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Red Cross Disaster Services at the Knoxville Tn Chapter. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
