|
|
Louise Hazel Gritton
Oak Ridge, TN
Louise Hazel Gritton age 87 is in the care of Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home. Louise passed away April 2, 2019. She was born January 16, 1932 in Petros Tennessee to Joseph and Annie Goddard. Louise and her son James Gentry owned and operated The Family Recreation Center in oak ridge for 29 years. She was also employed with the Holiday inn of Oak Ridge for 20 years. Some of her favorite hobbies were working in the yard and dancing.
Louise was preceded in death by her
husband, Warren Gritton , her parents, Joseph and Annie Goddard, brothers, Kenneth, Elmer and Lawrence Goddard, sisters, Reba Cox, Geneva Williams, Nina Gossett, Marie Thornton and Anna Mae Brock. She is survived by her son James (Connie) Gentry of Knoxville, brother Glen (Rainey) Goddard of Petros, Tennessee, sisters Mary (John) Morgan and Sara Cox both of Michigan. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation with the family will be at Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home Saturday April 06, 2019 noon until 2:00 pm with a funeral service following. Interment will follow the funeral service at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online messages may be left for the family at www.martinfuneralhomeoakridge.com. Services entrusted to Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home 865-483-4341
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019