Services
Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home
1017 Turnpike
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 483-4341
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home
1017 Turnpike
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home
1017 Turnpike
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Gritton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Hazel Gritton


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louise Hazel Gritton Obituary
Louise Hazel Gritton

Oak Ridge, TN

Louise Hazel Gritton age 87 is in the care of Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home. Louise passed away April 2, 2019. She was born January 16, 1932 in Petros Tennessee to Joseph and Annie Goddard. Louise and her son James Gentry owned and operated The Family Recreation Center in oak ridge for 29 years. She was also employed with the Holiday inn of Oak Ridge for 20 years. Some of her favorite hobbies were working in the yard and dancing.

Louise was preceded in death by her

husband, Warren Gritton , her parents, Joseph and Annie Goddard, brothers, Kenneth, Elmer and Lawrence Goddard, sisters, Reba Cox, Geneva Williams, Nina Gossett, Marie Thornton and Anna Mae Brock. She is survived by her son James (Connie) Gentry of Knoxville, brother Glen (Rainey) Goddard of Petros, Tennessee, sisters Mary (John) Morgan and Sara Cox both of Michigan. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation with the family will be at Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home Saturday April 06, 2019 noon until 2:00 pm with a funeral service following. Interment will follow the funeral service at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online messages may be left for the family at www.martinfuneralhomeoakridge.com. Services entrusted to Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home 865-483-4341
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now