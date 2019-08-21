|
Louise Knight
Oak Ridge - Louise Knight, age 93, formerly of Oak Ridge, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 peacefully at home. She was a member of the Livingston Church of Christ and Livingston Civic Garden Club.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Hoyt and Mary Belle Holder Blanks and her husband of 59 years, Richard F. Knight. They were co-owners of the Livingston Enterprise and Jackson County Sentinel Newspapers in Middle Tennessee before selling and retiring to Oak Ridge where they originally meet when their parents were sent there for the war effort.
She is survived by two daughters, Ann Lindsay (John) and Carolyn Swindle (David). She also leaves four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to the River Oaks Place, Lenoir City, the nurses, aids and staff of University of Tennessee Hospice nurses and staff.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ().
Private family services will be held. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019