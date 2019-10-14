|
Louise Lawhorn Woodby
Knoxville - Louise Lawhorn Woodby has gone to be with her Lord on October 13, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin E. Lawhorn and Reba Everett; sisters, Mary Kathryn Lawhorn and Lorene Trout; husband, Raymond Woodby, and son, Scott Woodby. She is survived by her son, Randy Woodby (Jenny).
Louise was a member of First Baptist Church of Bluegrass all her life. She was very active in WMU and worked with WOW. She was chairman of the 100 Year Church celebration. Louise loved to cook for any church functions. She was very active in the Bluegrass community all her life. She first drove a school bus and then owned two buses for the Bluegrass and Farragut Schools. She worked in the Farragut Museum and could answer any question about the area's history. Her and Raymond co-owned and operated the Country Squire Motel. She also worked and contributed to the World's Fair in Knoxville. She loved to travel and has been to every state in her lifetime. She will be truly missed by her family and her dear friends.
We would like to give a very special thank you to Select Specialty Hospital at Fort Sanders to all those who took such excellent and wonderful care of her.
Friends may call at their convenience between 1:00 - 7:00 pm on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Graveside service will be on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at Highland Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Andy Long officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Bluegrass, 1907 Ebenezer Rd, Knoxville, TN 37922.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019