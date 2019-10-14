Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Woodby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Lawhorn Woodby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Lawhorn Woodby Obituary
Louise Lawhorn Woodby

Knoxville - Louise Lawhorn Woodby has gone to be with her Lord on October 13, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin E. Lawhorn and Reba Everett; sisters, Mary Kathryn Lawhorn and Lorene Trout; husband, Raymond Woodby, and son, Scott Woodby. She is survived by her son, Randy Woodby (Jenny).

Louise was a member of First Baptist Church of Bluegrass all her life. She was very active in WMU and worked with WOW. She was chairman of the 100 Year Church celebration. Louise loved to cook for any church functions. She was very active in the Bluegrass community all her life. She first drove a school bus and then owned two buses for the Bluegrass and Farragut Schools. She worked in the Farragut Museum and could answer any question about the area's history. Her and Raymond co-owned and operated the Country Squire Motel. She also worked and contributed to the World's Fair in Knoxville. She loved to travel and has been to every state in her lifetime. She will be truly missed by her family and her dear friends.

We would like to give a very special thank you to Select Specialty Hospital at Fort Sanders to all those who took such excellent and wonderful care of her.

Friends may call at their convenience between 1:00 - 7:00 pm on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Graveside service will be on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at Highland Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Andy Long officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Bluegrass, 1907 Ebenezer Rd, Knoxville, TN 37922.

Rose Mann Chapel is honored to serve the family and invites you to view and sign their online guestbook at rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now