Louise Shaw (Bowling) England
Knoxville, TN
Louise Shaw (Bowling) England, 86, of Knoxville, gained her angel wings on Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Known as "mamaw" to
countless people, she never met a stranger. She loved Jesus and attended church regularly with friends and family.
Preceded in death by
mother Una Shaw Beeler;
brothers Richard Audrey Gibson, Richard Gibson, Jr.;
sister Shirley Gibson Allen and special friend Cheryl Horne.
Survived by children Terry Ray Bowling and Bobbie J. (Howard "Bug") Varner; stepchildren Gary (Glenda) England, Will (Jeanne) England, Kathy Thornhill; grandchildren Jennifer (Brad) Letner, Steffanie (DJ) Lawson, Kelly (Brenda) England, Douglas (Kristen) Bowling; several step-grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; special niece and nephews Mike, Mark, and Lisa Gibson; special friends Bobby, Bethany and Emily Horne, Pat and Bill Tweedy. Serving as pallbearers are Brad Letner, Douglas Bowling, DJ Lawson, Ethan Lawson, Jacob Lawson and Kelly England.
Family will receive friends 6-8PM Thursday Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, with funeral service to follow at 8PM, Rev. Bobby Horne officiating. Family and friends will meet 2:45PM Friday at Lynnhurst Cemetery for 3PM interment. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019