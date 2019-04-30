Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise England
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Shaw (Bowling) England

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louise Shaw (Bowling) England Obituary
Louise Shaw (Bowling) England

Knoxville, TN

Louise Shaw (Bowling) England, 86, of Knoxville, gained her angel wings on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Known as "mamaw" to

countless people, she never met a stranger. She loved Jesus and attended church regularly with friends and family.

Preceded in death by

mother Una Shaw Beeler;

brothers Richard Audrey Gibson, Richard Gibson, Jr.;

sister Shirley Gibson Allen and special friend Cheryl Horne.

Survived by children Terry Ray Bowling and Bobbie J. (Howard "Bug") Varner; stepchildren Gary (Glenda) England, Will (Jeanne) England, Kathy Thornhill; grandchildren Jennifer (Brad) Letner, Steffanie (DJ) Lawson, Kelly (Brenda) England, Douglas (Kristen) Bowling; several step-grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; special niece and nephews Mike, Mark, and Lisa Gibson; special friends Bobby, Bethany and Emily Horne, Pat and Bill Tweedy. Serving as pallbearers are Brad Letner, Douglas Bowling, DJ Lawson, Ethan Lawson, Jacob Lawson and Kelly England.

Family will receive friends 6-8PM Thursday Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, with funeral service to follow at 8PM, Rev. Bobby Horne officiating. Family and friends will meet 2:45PM Friday at Lynnhurst Cemetery for 3PM interment. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now