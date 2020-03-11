|
Louise Sims McMahan
Sevierville - Louise Sims McMahan, age 87 of Sevierville passed from this world Tuesday, March 10, 2020, leaving a legacy of enduring anecdotes to her family. Born February 25, 1933 to Stewart Williams and Nina Sims Williams. Her mother died when she was five weeks old and she was thereafter raised by her maternal grandfather, W.C. (Charlie) Sims, and his wife, Lela Gibson Sims, the only mother she ever knew, who was a faithful guardian lavishing her with unwavering devotion.
Louise was foremost a wife, mother, and homemaker. Throughout her life, she worked at a variety of jobs concluding with employment at the Apple Barn, Apple Tree Inn, and Food City, retiring at age 79. She was a member of the Church of God, sang in the church choir and a gospel trio. She possessed a gregarious nature and always spoke her mind. Anyone acquainted with Louise always knew exactly where they stood.
She married Clyde McMahan on June 21, 1949. They raised their six children and enjoyed 65 years together, before he died on November 8, 2014. In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jacqueline Reagan; grandson, Jedediah Reagan; parents-in-law, George and Nancy McMahan; sisters-in-law: Lucile Watson and Nina Smelcer; brothers-in-law: Ray McMahan, Eugene McMahan and James L. McMahan.
She is survived by her children: Carroll (Michelle) McMahan, Janice (Rudy) McKinley, Nina Reagan, Terry (Frank) Montgomery Debbie (Rick) Atchley and Gary (Mindy) McMahan; grandchildren: Nathan (Brandy Lindsey)Widmer, Jasmine (Scott) Hardin, Nancy Ellen (Nick) Cherry, Robert (Melissa) Montgomery, Dr. Russ (Duncan Olsen) Montgomery, Daniel (Lauren) McMahan and Michael McMahan; great-grandchildren: Kahli Hardin, McKenzie McMahan, Campbell Hardin, McClain Hardin, Juliet Montgomery, Noelle Montgomery, Hank Cherry, Abigayle Cherry, Ryan McMahan, Hunter McMahan, McKinley Widmer, and James Clyde Cherry; Brothers-in-law: Howard (Pauline)McMahan, Charles (Lillie) McMahan; sister-in-law: Bonnie Whaley; nephews and nieces: Ray Watson, Linda Kupferer, Susan Howell, Steve McMahan, Doyle McMahan, Greg Whaley, Dennis McMahan, Jentri Linn and Jason McMahan; and several cousins.
The family expresses gratitude to the staff of Fort Sanders-Sevier Nursing Home where she was in residence for 3 years and five months.
Memorial contributions may be made to the McMahan-McKinley Endowed Professorship in Gerontology for the University of Tennessee College of Nursing, UTFI Attention Diannah Eagle;1200 Volunteer Blvd., Knoxville, TN 37996.
The family will receive friends 4-6:45 PM Friday followed by a funeral service at 7 PM in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. John Sims officiating. Graveside service 11 AM Saturday at Shiloh Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020