Knoxville - Louise Veal Poates passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Leander Poates VIII. Louise was born in Knoxville, attended Central High School and the University of Tennessee, where she was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority. She was a teacher at Brickey Elementary School and Ball Camp Elementary School until her retirement. She was a member of Central Baptist Church of Bearden. She leaves one daughter, Mary Lu Poates Luce, grandchildren Mathew and Iris Luce, Sara and Jake Sides, and Cassie and Bennett Giles., and one great grand daughter, Vera Ruth Luce. Services for Louise will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Rose-Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00. The memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the FISH program at Central Baptist Church, 6400 Deane Hill Drive, Knoxville, TN, 37919. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel and online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019