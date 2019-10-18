|
Louise Walker Lawson
Knoxville - Louise Walker Lawson, age 86, of Knoxville, TN passed from this earth on Thursday, October 17, 2019. A loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Ms. Lawson was a member of the West End Church of Christ. She was the manager of Kids Port in the Outlet Mall and Added Dimension in the Gallery Shopping Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Tommy Lawson, and daughter, Vickie Eastes. The youngest of ten children, Louise was preceded in death by parents, Sharp and Selma Walker and siblings, Alfred Walker, Fred Walker, Lucille Walker Corbett, Marvin Walker, Doris Waler Briggs, Maxine Walker Garrett, Effie Walker Cox, and Mary Nell Walker Widener. She is survived by her children, Robby (Ellen) Lawson, Terry Lawson, Amy (Jeff) Holder and son-in-law, Gary Eastes; grandchildren, Heather (Tim) Wilmore, Daniel (Rosie) Eastes, Keith Lawson, Alex Lawson, and wife, Lauren Nixon, and Caitlin Malone; great-great grandchildren, Haley (Corey) Carver, Tommy Wilmore, Ben Wilmore and Andrew Eastes. Surviving siblings, S G (Rosie) Walker, Jr., sister-in-law, Bea Matthews Walker and brother-in-law, Charles Briggs, and many nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service with Burial will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 12:30 pm with Shepherd Steve Lipsey of Hardin Valley Church of Christ officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019