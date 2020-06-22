Louise Williams Cardin



Englewood - CARDIN, LOUISE WILLIAMS, age 85, of Englewood, widow of Beecher Cardin, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at U.T. Medical Center. She was a member of Center Presbyterian Church. Survivors: Daughters and sons-in-law, Rebecca (Roger) Cass, of The Villages, FL, Letha (Doug) Warren, of Madisonville, Susan (Darwin) Upton, Louisville, Laura Moore (Scott), Hammock, of Livingston; Grandchildren and spouses, Stacey (Richard) Lyons, Seminole, FL, Erica (Brian) Whitehead, Lenoir City ,Brent (Rachel) Warren, Tellico Plains, Mia (Joe) Sullivan, Townsend, Aubrey Upton, Knoxville, Lindsey (Trey) Finley, Smithville, Isaac (Danae) Moore, of Hilham, TN; Great-grandchildren, Emma Lyons, Hunter Warren, Hailee Warren, Ember Jo Finley, Riley Castro, Theo Moore; Sister and brother-in-law, Flora (Marvin) Kemp, of Floyd, VA; Sisters-in-law, Jane Williams, Doris Williams, Annette Williams, of Englewood; Several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by great-granddaughters, Brooklyn and BreAnna Warren; parents, Oscar and Sarah Williams; brothers and sister-in-law, Wayne, Amos (Eleonore), Walter and Alvin Williams. Graveside service and interment 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, Living Waters Memorial Gardens. Ray Reno will speak. Rev. Jon Farone will pray. Memorials may be made to Center Presbyterian Youth, c/o Letha Warren, 825 Old Athens Road, Madisonville, TN 37354. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Tellico Plains.









