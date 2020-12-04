1/1
Lowell Farmer
Lowell Farmer

Knoxville - Lowell H. Farmer, 79, finished his earthly journey and headed to his Heavenly Home on December 2, 2020. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Chester and Lillian (Clarkson) Farmer.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Dorothy Farmer; daughter, Melinda (Bobby) Bryant; son, Curtis (Robin) Farmer. 5 grandchildren, Megan McCloud (Dewayne Shiverdecker), Ashley Hensley, Brandon and Zachary Farmer, Micayla Bounds. 5 Great- Grandchildren, Blakely Shiverdecker, Jailyn and Braxton Hensley, Caleb and Abrianna Farmer, and many more extended family.

No services are scheduled at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alice Bell Baptist Church.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
