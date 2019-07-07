|
Lowell George Sr.
Knoxville - Lowell Edward George, Sr., age 81 of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11:05 am with his family surrounding him. He was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church, Fountain City and lifelong resident of Knoxville. He was greatly loved by his family and all who knew him and was a father figure to many. Lowell is preceded in death by mother and father Eva and Tom Newberry. Survivors, wife of 64 years, Mary Lynn George, son Eddie George, daughter Debbie George Snyder, granddaughter Joanna Parsons (Matthew), great grandson Benson, granddaughter Leah Heidel (Lucas), brother Bill George (Kim), brother-in-law Joe Neubert (late Carol), sister-in-law Jeannine N. Courtney (David), many nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces and great nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain Chapel. A service will follow at 8:00pm with Pastor Brian Fields officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45am Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to FCA- Fellowship Christian Athletes (502 S. Gay Street, #401 Fidelity Building Knoxville TN 37902) Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 7 to July 9, 2019