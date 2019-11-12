|
Lowell McCauley
Oak Ridge - Lowell LeMar McCauley, 90, of Oak Ridge, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Commonwealth Senior Living. He was born in Lansing, Michigan on April 16, 1929, the son of Marcy L. and Orpha B. McCauley. He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Nancy, his second wife Barbara, and his sister Melba. He is survived by his three children and their families: Cynthia McCauley Eubanks, children Marcy and Adrian; Lowell L McCauley, Jr., M.D., wife Barbara and their children Lauren, Lowell L. III, Brittany, and Victoria; Meridith McCauley-Rivas, husband, Johnny, and her three children Elena, Olivia-Anne, and Michelle as well as 8 great-grandchildren.
Lowell was an accomplished pianist who began studying piano the age of 9. Throughout the years, Lowell was instructed by renowned professors at various colleges including the American Conservatory of Music.
In 1951 he graduated from Northwestern University with a BS degree, majoring in Chemistry. After graduation he moved to Oak Ridge, TN where he worked for Carbide and Carbon Chemicals Company at the Oak Ridge gaseous diffusion plant. In 1953, Lowell was drafted into the Armed Forces and was assigned to the Chemical Corps' Research and Development facility at Camp Detrick, Frederick, Maryland. It was there that he met and married Anne Elizabeth (Nancy) Warter. Following his release from the Armed Forces, Lowell returned to Oak Ridge and his former position in the Technical Division at the K-25 plant.
In 1961 Lowell renewed his interest in piano and performing following the birth of his three children. By April 1962, he was the featured pianist in the Oak Ridge Symphony/Oak Ridge Chorus presentation of Beethoven's Choral Fantasy which was followed by multiple ORCMA guest performances until 1975. Most however, will remember Lowell for his love of music and the joy it brought others who listened while he played, especially his family.
Lowell had a diversified and distinguished career with Union Carbide and Martin Marietta Energy Systems at both the K-25 and Y-12 sites for over 45 years until his retirement in 1997.
Lowell served multiple times as Chairman of the Anderson County Chapter of the American Red Cross as well as on the Board of the Oak Ridge Art Center. He was also a lifetime member St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, a Mason, a Shriner and a member of the Foothills Craft Guild.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Commonwealth Senior Living Center who cared for their dad over the past five years.
A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church (212 N Tulane Ave, Oak Ridge, TN) on Friday, November 15, 2019 @ 3:00pm. The family will be receiving friends following the service at the church's parish hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church music fund.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019