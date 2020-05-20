|
Lowell "Wimpy Honda" Sharpe
Lenoir City - Lowell "Wimpy Honda" c. Sharpe, age 82, passed away May 18, 2020. He loved to ride his motorcycles cross country. He served 4 years in the United States Air Force and then worked most of his career for Honda dealerships. Working in the motorcycle parts department of Valley Honda and King of Sports before moving over to Honda car parts at Airport Honda and West Side Honda.
He is preceded in death by parents Herbert and Rosa Sharpe, brother Eugene Sharpe, sisters Mary Ellen Allen and Linda Sharpe, sons Ricky and David Sharpe. Survived by wife Barbara Sharpe, sons Bobby Sharpe, Donald Sharpe (Sheri), Jimbo Sharpe (Susie), Tony Sharpe, Daughters Cindy Hall and Rene Killion (Mark), Step Children Theresa Laudermilk (J.R.), Kim Ford, Ron Ford, Steve Ford (Verla), Sandy Ford Nicoletti (Michael). Also survived by 2 special nieces Glenda Brown, Mary Lynn Lethco and multiple Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. He has made a host of special friends and riding buddies over the years!
We hope to do a Celebration of Life at a later date due to the pandemic. Online condolences may be made to Baldwin Crematory at
www.mortuaryservice.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 20 to May 21, 2020