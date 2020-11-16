1/1
Mascot - Lowin Mitchell McDaniel, age 79, passed away November 15, 2020. She was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church and a member of the Eastern Star of the Mascot Lodge. Lowin is preceded in death by parents, Henry and Dorothy Mitchell; husband, Paul McDaniel; and granddaughter, Ashley Mitchell. She leaves behind her son, Eddie (Tammy) Mitchell; daughter, Paula (Rusty) McCroskey; brother, Tom (Brenda) Mitchell; sister, Linda (Raymond) Woods; brother-in-law, David McDaniel; grandchildren, Derrin (Ashley) Mitchell, Megan Mitchell, Chris (Kelsey) McCroskey, Nathan (Whitlee) McCroskey; great grandchildren, Lane, Layla, Nolan, Jace, and Jaxson; lots of nieces and nephews and many devoted friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 6:00-7:00 pm at Green Acres Baptist Church with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm, Rev. Tim Muncey officiating. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Eastview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Kidney Foundation @ www.kidney.org. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
November 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
