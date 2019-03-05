Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
Loyd Hamby
Loyd Burl Hamby

Loyd Burl Hamby Obituary
Loyd Burl Hamby

Seymour, TN

Loyd Burl Hamby, age 87 of Seymour, went to his Heavenly home on March 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Benton Hamby; mother, Selma Hamby Brown; step-son, Carl (Danny) Coatney. Loyd is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn Sue Hamby; sons, Ben Hamby (Mary Jean), Larry Hamby (Cindy) and Keith Hamby (Karen); daughters, Karen Sullivan and Connie Senseney (Wayne); step-daughter, Kathy Marie Weakley (Mike); 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; many friends. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Shared memories and expressions of sympathy can be offered at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2019
