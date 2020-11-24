1/1
Lt. Col. Frank Damiano
1944 - 2020
Lt. Col. Frank Damiano

Oak Ridge - Lt. Col. Frank V. Damiano, age 76, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center.

He was born on October 3, 1944 in the Bronx, New York. He attended St. Clare's School and Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx. Frank studied advertising at Sothern Illinois University at Carbondale and received his BS in 1968. Following graduation, he went to Vietnam for two tours. He remained in the Air Force when he returned to the United States and finished his MBA at University of Northern Colorado, Class of 1976. Frank retired from the Air Force in 1996 as a Lt. Colonel. He retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratory in 2016 as the Group Leader of Sponsored Research.

Frank was an avid reader, especially Tom Clancy, Lee Child, Clive Cussler, and Stuart Woods. Franks favorite musical group was The Celtic Woman. He loved the Yankees and was a devoted PGA fan.

His brother, Michael Damiano and parents, Frank V. Damiano Sr. and Rachel Damiano preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Martha Damiano of Oak Ridge, TN; their cockapoos, Pepper, Betsy, Mozart, Angel, and Missy; sister, Angela Damiano of Ft. Meyers, FL; nephew, Michael Adkins of The Colony, TX; nephew, Chris Damiano and wife Leslie of Winter Park; niece, Rachel West and husband James of Ft. Meyers, FL; niece, Amy Cole of Pennsylvania; great nephew, Carson West of Ft. Meyers, FL; great-nephews, Alex and Nick Damiano of Winter Park; special friends, Tony Robinson and John Preston both of Oak Ridge, TN, Julie Swenson of Knoxville, TN.

The family would like to thank the nurses at Methodist Medical Center for his care, especially Colleen Alyward, Sherry Carlson, and Dr. Pattibandla. Special thanks to Dr. Jeff Grabenstein.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org in Frank's name.

Visitation will be from 12-2 pm on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home, Oliver Springs. Funeral service will begin at 2 pm with Jason Prater officiating. A Graveside service will follow at 3 pm with Full Military Honors at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Damiano family. www.sharpfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
