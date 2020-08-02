Lt. Col. John W. Patrick
Knoxville - LTC John W Patrick- age 71 of Knoxville, TN passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. LTC John W. Patrick enlisted on 13 May 1967 and retired after 44 years of service. He entered active duty at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Serving in increasing positions of responsibility, He has served as an Armorier, Team Leader, Squad leader, and Platoon Sergeant attaining the rank of Sergeant first Class in 1974. In January 1975, he was appointed as a Chief Warrant Officer and served as a Company and Battalion Maintenance Officer. Commissioned in September 1981, he was directly appointed as First Lieutenant in the Transportation Corp, serving as a Platoon Leader and Executive Officer, detailed to Corp of Engineers in 1985, he has served as Company Commander, Public Works Team Chief, Civil Defense Team Chief, Public Communications Team Chief, Battalion S-1,S-2, Executive Officer, Battalion Commander and Group S-3. LTC Patrick has completed the Basic NCO Academy, Advance NCO Course, Maintenance Warrant Officer Basic Course, Maintenance Warrant Officer Advance Course and the Senior Warrant officer Course, the Ordnance Officer Basic Course, Transportation Officer Basic Course and Advance Course, Engineer Officer Advance Course, Civil affairs Officer Advance Course and the Command and General Staff College. LTC Patrick has been awarded the Bronze Star, Meritorious service Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Cluster, Army commendation medal with 6 Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Achievement Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Cluster, National Defense Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, Armed Forces Expedition Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, Southwest Asia Service Medal with 2 Battle Stars, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M Device and Gold and Silver Hourglass, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal with 5 Oak Leaf Cluster, NATO Medal (Bosnia), Kuwait Liberation Medal (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Kuwait Liberation Medal Government of Kuwait and the Bronze de Fleury Medal for Engineering Excellence. LTC Patrick is married to the former Patricia Ann Humphrey of Atlanta, Georgia and upon his retirement they reside in Knoxville, Tennessee. Survived by wife, Patricia Patrick; daughter, Jennifer (Jeff) Nuce; son, Mike Fine; grandchildren, Anthony and Taylor Nuce; uncle, Russell (Jackie) Patrick; nephew, Shannon (Sheila) Patrick; great nephew, Aaron Patrick as well as a host of family and friends. The family and friends will gather at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East Governor John Sevier Highway on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:15 AM for an 11:30 AM graveside service with Full Military Honors and with Rev. Kay Reynolds and Rev. Henry Parks officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com