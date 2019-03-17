|
Lt. Col. Robert (Bob) W. Moody, Sr.
Knoxville, TN
Lt. Col. Robert (Bob) W Moody, Sr. recently of Knoxville, TN, died on January 13, 2019 surrounded by devoted family. Born in Almeda, California in 1929, Bob moved to Memphis, Tennessee with his mother, Marion (Tarr) and adoptive father, Taft Moody, owner of a leading regional dairy. In the late 1940's they established the popular "Taft Moody Ice Cream" in the secret city of Oak Ridge, Tennessee where a teenaged Bob worked summers. He loved to flirt with the young ladies in the shop, innocently asking about their families - something the local security did not appreciate nor allow. Bob saw active duty as a United States Army Medic in the Korean War, and was an advisor to the South Vietnamese Army and U. S. troop commander in the Viet Nam war, earning a Bronze Star for Valor. Following assignment at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Bob retired from a 20-year military career. His second career found him developing state parks throughout Arkansas. A third career was with the National Park Service overseeing park vendors. To his credit, he personally monitored the safety of an Alaskan lodge located next to an encroaching glacier. His final, and favorite career, was as a proud grandfather. Bob was happiest when his family joined him and Missy at their mountain Muddle, surrounded by a national forest in Virginia. He loved taking his children, grandchildren, and Jessie the dog on hikes and tours. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter, Elizabeth Ann Moody. Bob's sly humor, easy smile, and boundless energy is missed by his military friends nationwide and his surviving family; his dedicated wife Ruth (Missy) Moody; sons, Robert W Moody, Jr. and Mike (Traci) Burnett; daughters, Martha (Marty) Iroff, Margaret Moody (Charles Lin), and Nicole Burnett; and grandchildren, Naomi Lin, Robert Lin, Frances Lin, Zack Weybright, Mace Hennessey, Mandi Mikes, Kelli Mikes, Jacob Burnett, Anna (Jared) Iroff-Bailey, Ellen (Mark) Swick, and Rachel Iroff. Col. Moody's family is grateful for the care and support of the staff of the Life Care Center of Blount County, to Kathy Tharp for her companionship and loving assistance, and to Keith Richards of Rose Mann Mortuary for Bob's final arrangements. Interment with Full Military Honors will be on Friday, 2:00 PM, April 5, 2019 at the East Tennessee State Veterans' Cemetery (Gov. John Sevier Hwy). In lieu of flowers, Bob requested memorials be made to your local animal rescue shelter or a . Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com. Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Robert Moody family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Apr. 5, 2019