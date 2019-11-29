Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Graveside service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Monroe Cemetery
Maynardville, TN
Lt. Kenneth Thomas Bowman


1939 - 2019
Lt. Kenneth Thomas Bowman

Knoxville - Lt. Kenneth Thomas Bowman - K. T.'s family are sad and heartbroken to announce his passing November 27, 2019 peacefully at his home after a lengthy illness. Much appreciation to all his doctors, nurses, DCI Dialysis Clinic on Martin Mill Pike and Amedisys Home Health. He was born January 18, 1939 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of the late Ralph and Francis Bowman. U. S. Army Veteran of the Viet Nam War and served 1956 - 1966 obtaining many awards to include the Bronze Star Medal. K. T. moved to Tennessee in 1967 and later joined the Knoxville City Police Department retiring after 30 years of service. He served our Country and the City of Knoxville honorably. He was of the Protestant Faith. He had a personality you could never forget and loved to be a prankster. He had compassion for his fellowman and loved life. He was a member of FOP Lodge #2, Sons of the American Revolution, NRA and was an avid sports enthusiast. Honor Air of Knoxville afforded K. T. an opportunity to go to Washington, D.C. which he considered an honor and privilege and was a day he could never forget, April 13, 2016. K. T. was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gerald (Jerry) Bowman; Eugene (Geno) Bowman; sister, Dolly Woods.

Survivors: Best Buddee, Laura Russell; daughter and son-in-law, Julia (Michael) Powell of Seymour, TN, sister and brother-in-law, Marlene (Rodney) Kerkow of Bloomington, Minnesota. Several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 1-2 P.M. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville with a graveside service following at 3 P.M. Sunday at Monroe Cemetery, Maynardville, Chaplain Pam Neal and Rev. James Russell officiating. Police Department Honors will be provided by Knoxville Police Department Honor Guard. Music by Tamelia and Emmaline Jenkins and Lucy Freyer. Pallbearers: All active and retired members of Knoxville City Police Department. Honorary Pallbearers: Harold Jeffers, Anthony Lieben and Don Blair. In lieu of flowers, make memorial donations to Honor Air c/o Eddie Mannis, 7536 Taggart Lane, Knoxville, TN 37938.

To know K. T. was to love him: humble, loving, kind and loyal, a rock to all who knew and loved him. He enjoyed his monthly trips to Harrah's. Rest in peace our precious Big Moe, Lily Lundin (Little Moe). Favorite Bible verse: Romans 8:31. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
