Lucienne Carter
Knoxville - Lucienne S. Carter - age 85 of Knoxville passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. Of the Catholic faith. Lucienne was a native of La Rochelle, France, and was married there 64 years ago to a loving husband. She is also loved dearly by her children, grandchildren, and all the family. She will be greatly missed. Lucienne was a fabulous, self-taught cook who retired as a chef from the Holston Hills Country Club. She was also an avid gardener. She brought out the beauty in every plant she touched creating spectacular gardens. Everyone who knew her will miss her laugh and quick wit. Preceded in death by parents, René and Berthe LeHouëzec; and sister, Paulette Roux. Survived by husband, Robert L. Carter; children, Béatrice Carter, Howard Carter, Alain (Lisa) Carter, and Jean-Paul Carter; grandchildren, Christine, Laura, Christopher, Jacob and Philip Carter; brother, Serge LeHouëzec; and sisters, Claude Bats, André LeHouëzec, Gisele Murphy, Pierrette (Jacques) Graff. The family wishes to thank the staff at Summit View of Farragut for the love and care they showed her during her final days. Family and friends may call at their convenience to pay their respects from 12:00-5:00 PM on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM on Sunday at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com