Lucille Cate Loop
Corryton - Lucille Cate Loop-age 88 of Corryton went home to be with her Lord Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was a member of Atkins Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband of 62 years, Earl Loop; grandson, Shane Smith; grandmother, "Momma" Maggie Underwood; parents, Authur and Dela Mae Woolard Cate; brothers, Paul, Roy, Harold, D. F., Cecil and J. L. Cate; sister, Trula Ann Cate.
Survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Donnie Hodges, Karen and Carl Booker, Leisa and Danny Housewright; grandchildren and spouses, Susie and Gary Tolliver, Sheree Booker, Chris and Elizabeth Housewright, Chassidy and David Gunter; great-grandchildren and spouse, Adam Smith, Corey and Emily Tolliver, Austin Crowder, Chase Tolliver, Jayden Housewright, Paxon Housewright and Henley Housewright; great-great-grandchildren, Ceegian, Emerie, Ella and Cora Tolliver; sister, Joyce Nelson.
The family would like to give a special thank you to her wonderful caregivers, Vickie Higgins, Judy Keene, Janice Seymour and Christie Gardner. They loved and cared for her greatly and she loved them dearly.
A call at your convenience viewing will be 12 Noon - 5 P.M. Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary. The family will meet Thursday, April 9, 2020 for a private graveside service, Rev. Tim Inklebarger officiating. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020