Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Loop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Cate Loop

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Cate Loop Obituary
Lucille Cate Loop

Corryton - Lucille Cate Loop-age 88 of Corryton went home to be with her Lord Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was a member of Atkins Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband of 62 years, Earl Loop; grandson, Shane Smith; grandmother, "Momma" Maggie Underwood; parents, Authur and Dela Mae Woolard Cate; brothers, Paul, Roy, Harold, D. F., Cecil and J. L. Cate; sister, Trula Ann Cate.

Survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Donnie Hodges, Karen and Carl Booker, Leisa and Danny Housewright; grandchildren and spouses, Susie and Gary Tolliver, Sheree Booker, Chris and Elizabeth Housewright, Chassidy and David Gunter; great-grandchildren and spouse, Adam Smith, Corey and Emily Tolliver, Austin Crowder, Chase Tolliver, Jayden Housewright, Paxon Housewright and Henley Housewright; great-great-grandchildren, Ceegian, Emerie, Ella and Cora Tolliver; sister, Joyce Nelson.

The family would like to give a special thank you to her wonderful caregivers, Vickie Higgins, Judy Keene, Janice Seymour and Christie Gardner. They loved and cared for her greatly and she loved them dearly.

A call at your convenience viewing will be 12 Noon - 5 P.M. Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary. The family will meet Thursday, April 9, 2020 for a private graveside service, Rev. Tim Inklebarger officiating. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -