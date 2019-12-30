|
Lucille Crabtree
Knoxville - Lucille (Lou) Crabtree neé Kirby of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, December 28, 2019. A loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, daughter, and wife, she was preceded in death by her husband John A. Crabtree. She is survived by her daughter JoAnn Crabtree and Coach Collette, granddaughters April Crabtree and Maria Furtado, and great grandson John Cove Crabtree-Furtado. Lucille's joyful laugh and great strength will always be remembered and cherished. Lou's spirit and love will be with her family forever. The family will have a Graveside service at Berry Highland West (9913 Sherrill Blvd. Knoxville TN 37932) on December 31, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Online condolences may be left at www.BerryHighlandWest.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019