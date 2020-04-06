|
Lucille Howard Caughron
Powell - Lucille Howard Caughron, Ninety-Eight Years of Godly Influence; Lucille Howard was 98 years on this earth. Born in Six Mile, Tennessee, she was always a daddy's girl. All her life she was proud of her daddy, Jesse B. Howard. Jesse and Sarah were the grateful parents of seven girls and two boys. Lucille's sisters, Pauline, Cora Lee, Cal, Mary, June, Emma Gene, and brothers, J.R. and Floyd, all were raised in the community of Six Mile on the outskirts of Maryville, Tennessee.
Lucille came to know the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal Savior through the influence of her father at New Providence Baptist Church at Six Mile. Lucille was known as a dedicated Christian all of her life. She served the Lord Jesus as a wife and mother of two children, Charles and Evelyn. Charles Rogers, a devoted son, and his wife Wanda live in Marietta, Georgia. Evelyn Rogers Sexton, loving daughter, and her husband Clarence Sexton live in the Knoxville community of Powell, Tennessee. Lucille is also survived by five grandchildren, Shannon Sexton, Matt Sexton, Darren Rogers, Dana Hummel, Kya Camp, and 10 great-grandchildren.
The life and legacy of this great lady continues through her amazing Christian influence. She was a devoted daughter, exemplary mother, pastor's wife, Sunday School teacher, faithful friend, and dynamic godly encourager to Crown College students who are now on every continent and in every state in America serving the Lord. God graciously placed her into the lives of thousands of people. Miss Lucy, we will see you with the Lord Jesus.
Miss Lucy was an active member of the Temple Baptist Church in Powell, Tennessee. Her memorial service will be conducted at the Temple Baptist Church on Easter Sunday evening, April 12th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. This memorial service can only be seen online through Temple Baptist Church's Facebook, Faith for the Family YouTube, or TempleBaptistChurch.com. Miss Lucy's son-in-law, Dr. Clarence Sexton, will be conducting the service. Please leave your comments for the family online through one of these social media pages or by emailing [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to Miss Lucy's Crown College Student Scholarship Fund for deserving young ladies. Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020