Lucille Johnson
Knoxville - In the quiet of early evening, on March 19, 2020 Cora Lucille Patty Johnson slipped away from her earthly trammels to join the Eternal Church Triumphant.
Born on October 23, 1929 to Fred E. Patty Sr. and Ida Mae Webster Patty at home in Mascot, Knox County, Tennessee. Lucille, graduated from Saint Mary's School of Nursing, class of 1952, RN-BC, Medical-Surgical Nursing. Lucille spent most of her nurse clinician career at St. Mary's Hospital as Charge Nurse managing the nursing care for patients on the surgical unit. Lucille was an exceptional nurse and was well respected among her colleagues.
Lucille was preceded in death by Father, Fred E. Patty Sr. and Mother, Ida Mae Webster Patty; Sister, Shirley Ruth Patty Acuff and Brothers, Roy Anthony and Benjamin Boyd Patty. Survived by Husband, William E. Johnson; Son, Steven & wife Elaine Johnson; Daughter, Linda Johnson Noble; Brother, Fred E. Patty Jr.; Grandchildren, Steven Johnson II, Matthew & Wife Roxanne Noble, Zachary Noble and Fiancé Victoria Kitts. Great Grandchildren, Burgundee Johnson, Ethan Johnson, Gene Johnson and Nash Noble.
Lucille was a loving mother, dedicated to her children, grandchildren, family and friends. She was of the Methodist Faith.
Friends may come by at their convenience on March 24 from 12 pm until 5 pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home,2300 West Adair Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee 37918. Private Family Interment will follow on March 25 at Greenwood Cemetery at 3 pm.
The Johnson-Noble Family wishes to offer "Many Thanks" to the staff of the 3rd floor Shannondale Nursing facility and UT Hospice for their professional and excellent care of our mother during her residency at Shannondale. Condolences may be offered on the on-line guestbook www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020