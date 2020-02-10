|
Lucille Lynch
Loudon - Lucille Lynch (Sissy) age 76, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband, Bill Lynch; parents, Clifton (Doc) and Lola Grace Anderson and brothers, Michael and Billy Anderson. Luci was born and raised in the Prospect Community in Loudon, TN. She graduated from Loudon High School. She worked at Maremont Corp of Loudon, TN and CAC of Knoxville, TN. Luci is survived by her sister, Carolyn Roberts of Knoxville, TN; brothers, Jerry (Nancy) Anderson and Charlie Anderson of Loudon, TN and Ray (Geneva) Anderson and sister-in-law, Linda Anderson of Loudon, TN; special nieces, Whitney Satterfield and Christi Palmer of Lenoir City, TN as well as many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to the or of Tennessee. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors and staff of Fort Loudon Memorial Hospital. Luci's family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at Berry Highland West Funeral Home, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37932 followed by her funeral service at 7:00pm. Interment will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 10:00am at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville, TN. Condolences may be offered online at www.BerryHighlandWest.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020