|
|
Lucille Purdy Norris
Lenoir City, TN
Lucille Purdy Norris - age 90 of Lenoir City, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. She was of the Baptist faith. Lucille was retired from Chrysler Motors where she worked as a bookkeeper. She was a member of the Loudon County Friendship Club. Lucille was an avid reader, an accomplished artist and enjoyed attending UT Football and Lady Vol Basketball games. Preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Norris; parents, Fred and Stella Wright Purdy, and Lloyd Schrimsher; infant sister, Mary Katherine; brother, Lee Andrew "Buddy" Purdy. Survived by sisters, Judy Versavage and Margaret Allen; sister-in-law, Martha Norris; nieces and nephews, Leslie Grayson (Bob), Lynda Allen, Jim Allen, Kay Brown (Daryl), Kim Hudson (Steve), Brenda Glass, Deborah Norris Womack (Harry); great-nephew, Keith Glass (Keum); great-niece, Shawn Glass Ballew (Jeff); several other great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews; special friends, June, Mary, Janet, Sally, Judy, and her many Friendship Club friends. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Linda Parton officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 14, 2019