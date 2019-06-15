|
|
Lucille Speares Carter
Knoxville - Lucille Speares Carter, age 87, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday morning at U.T. Medical Center.
She was a native of Greeneville, a daughter of the late Frank and Martha Russell Speares. She graduated from Greeneville High School and Tusculum College. Lucille was a lifetime member of Solomon Lutheran Church.
She retired from the State of Tennessee Human Services Department after over 25 years of service.
Lucille dearly loved her daughters and her grandchildren, spending many summers at the beach collecting shells with them. She was dedicated to the memory of her parents and the legacy they left in the family farm.
Survivors include two daughters: Natalie Carter-Staffier, Rachel Carter Miller and her husband, Kirk L. Miller; two grandsons: Darrin and Kevin Miller; one granddaughter: Rachel Scarlett Staffier.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Oak Grove Cemetery, Greeneville, with the Rev. Sterling Nelson officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
The family will receive friends at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home, Greeneville, from 2 - 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to Solomon Lutheran Church, 670 Cove Creek Road, Greeneville, TN 37743. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughty-stevens.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 15, 2019