Lucinda (Cindy) Ann Lee Hubbard
Lenoir City, TN
Lucinda (Cindy) Ann Lee Hubbard age 54 of Lenoir City passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at her home. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert W. (Bob) Lee. Survived by her mother, Alyce Lee with whom she made her home; sister, Bobbye Carol Click (Eddie); nephew, Chris Click (Dawn); nieces, Missy Mason (Matt), Betsy Junot (Jason); several great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, and special friend, Charlie Pickrell. Private graveside services will be held at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2019