Lucy A. Settlemyre



Maryville - Lucy A. Settlemyre, age 89, of Maryville passed away, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Clover Hill Senior Living in Maryville. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a member of Laurel Bank Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hayes Settlemyre; parents, Carey and Mamie Bradley; twin brother, Louis; siblings, Waitsel, Bud, Bob, Kenneth, Virginia, Dorothy, Francis, and JoAnn.



Survivors include sons and daughters in law, Johnny and Peggy Settlemyre and Tommy and Lisa Settlemyre; daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Bill Ailey; grandchildren, Johnathan (Stephanie) Settlemyre, Jamison (Ashlea) Settlemyre, Elijah (Lindsey) Settlemyre, Nathan (Kaley) Settlemyre, and Katie (Ryan) Dalton and Brian (Amanda) Ailey; great-grandchildren, Brian Jr., Brayden, Colton, Hayes, Waylynn, and another one expected soon; brothers, C.L. Bradley and Jimmy Bradley.



Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Laurel Bank Baptist Church Dr. Charles Bailey, Rev. Bill Ailey, and Rev. Brian Ailey officiating, interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM Thursday at Laurel Bank Baptist Church. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ALL ATTENDEES PER FAMILY REQUEST.









