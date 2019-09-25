Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel
1944 - 2019
Lucy Abbott Obituary
Lucy Abbott

Mascot - Lucy Claudine Abbott (Deanie), age 74 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on September 22, 2019. She will always be remembered for the love and dedication to her children.

She is preceded in death by parents Thomas & Josie Walker; husband Art Abbott; daughter Pamela; son Tony; siblings Earl, Jerry, Anna, Betty, Mabel, and Gene.

She is survived by her children Troy (Kimberly) Abbott & Connie (Gary) Lewis; siblings Jack (Louis) Walker, David (Donna) Walker, Ruth Long, Wilma Rush; 9 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
