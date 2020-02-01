|
Lucy Cody Gann Johnson
Seymour - Lucy Cody Gann Johnson, age 99 of Seymour, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at Shannondale Healthcare in Knoxville. A native of Sevier County, Mrs. Johnson was born June 18, 1920 to the late William and Cleo Cody. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church and has resided for the past 11 years at Shannondale Healthcare. Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Gann and her ex-husband Estil Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her two children, Margaret Murdock, and Carolyn Greene, two granddaughters, Davonne Evans, and Regina Labine, and two brothers, Rev. Troy Cody and Rev. Robert Cody. Surviving are her son-in-law, Buddy Greene, sisters, Jama Newman, Dora Faye West, and Julia Shultz, grandchildren, Paula and Reavis Hendren, Scott and Barb Greene, great-grandchildren, Beth and Anna Greene, Kimberly and Zach Labine, and Chantel Jensen and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Providence Baptist Church 5766 Sevierville Rd., Seymour, TN 37865. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Tuesday with Funeral service at 7 PM in Atchley's Seymour Chapel Rev. Gabe Brown officiating. Graveside Service and interment 1PM Wednesday at Highland South Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (577-2807). Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020