Lucy Curtis



Madisonville - CURTIS, LUCY ELIZABETH STEWART, 86, of Madisonville, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her home. Member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Graduate of Everett High School Class of 1953. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, James R. (Jim) Curtis. They were married December 28, 1956. Daughter, Dawn Curtis; Son, Randy Curtis, of Madisonville; sisters-in-law, Barbara McCammon, of Vonore, Shirlynn Stewart of Maryville; five nieces, four nephews; five great-nieces; nine great nephews; two great-great nieces; five great-great nephews; many, many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rass and Mae Matoy Stewart; siblings and their spouses, Mary Charles (Sis) and J.D. Yates, Glen Stewart, Bill T. Stewart and Lawson Stewart; brothers-in-law, Robert G. Curtis, Tony L. Curtis and Ronald McCammon; nephews, Jim Yates, Kim Yates, John Stewart. Funeral 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Tommy Self officiating. Interment 11:00 a.m. Friday, Mt. Zion Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.









