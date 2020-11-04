1/
Lucy Curtis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucy Curtis

Madisonville - CURTIS, LUCY ELIZABETH STEWART, 86, of Madisonville, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her home. Member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Graduate of Everett High School Class of 1953. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, James R. (Jim) Curtis. They were married December 28, 1956. Daughter, Dawn Curtis; Son, Randy Curtis, of Madisonville; sisters-in-law, Barbara McCammon, of Vonore, Shirlynn Stewart of Maryville; five nieces, four nephews; five great-nieces; nine great nephews; two great-great nieces; five great-great nephews; many, many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rass and Mae Matoy Stewart; siblings and their spouses, Mary Charles (Sis) and J.D. Yates, Glen Stewart, Bill T. Stewart and Lawson Stewart; brothers-in-law, Robert G. Curtis, Tony L. Curtis and Ronald McCammon; nephews, Jim Yates, Kim Yates, John Stewart. Funeral 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Tommy Self officiating. Interment 11:00 a.m. Friday, Mt. Zion Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
(423) 442-4404
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved